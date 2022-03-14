Raila arrives in the UK on a one-week trip

Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja presidential hopeful Raila Odinga (second right) with former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth (left), Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and Kenya's High Commissioner to the UK Manoah Esipisu (right), when he arrived in London. Raila took a one-week break from his campaigns to visit the UK. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

Azimio la Umoja presidential hopeful Raila Odinga has taken a break from his campaigns, flying to the United Kingdom (UK) last evening for a one-week visit.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.