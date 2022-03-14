Why August poll is a Uhuru vs Ruto affair

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) and his deputy William Ruto. The battle for President Kenyatta’s succession is shaping up to be one that pits his against his deputy.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'  &  Simon Ciuri

The battle for President Kenyatta’s succession is shaping up to be one that pits the incumbent against his deputy, with the two trading barbs and accusing each other of betrayal and political treachery.

