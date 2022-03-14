Running mate demand stirs Kenya Kwanza

Deputy President William Ruto is walking a tightrope in his quest to succeed President Kenyatta as he tries to balance the interests of Mt Kenya and the Western region.

With Mt Kenya unlikely to have a frontrunner in the race since 1992, DP Ruto’s win is dependent on a high voter turnout in the region, which is why he has been dangling the running mate carrot.

The partnership with Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula under Kenya Kwanza Alliance has now complicated the situation as the Western region is now eyeing the running mate position as well.

On Saturday, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, a staunch ally of Mr Mudavadi, who is believed to have played a key role in uniting the ANC boss and DP Ruto, said that since United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will be producing the presidential candidate, ANC should be given the running mate position.

The Senator argues that, Mr Mudavadi’s experience cannot be matched by that of any other leader in their alliance.

These sentiments have not been well-received by Ruto allies, who accuse Mr Malala of driving a wedge between their principals.

Possible running mate

“As a party, we’re saying [that], if UDA takes the presidential ticket, the ANC will want the position of deputy president,” he said in Malava. “People shouldn’t sit together and say that, because they come from the mountain, then they deserve to be the deputy president more than us.”

This comes after Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, who is seen as a possible running mate to DP Ruto, caused tension in the alliance by saying, it’s more than obvious that [the] running mate will come from Mt Kenya. He disclosed that both Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula were aware of this when they were joining the alliance.

Yesterday, UDA chairman Johnson Muthama told the Nation that even though it is his democratic right to share his opinion, Mr Malala should not try to push Kenya Kwanza to the direction taken by Azimio la Umoja, which, he says, is built on the foundation of pleasing communities.

“Kenyans have been made to believe that if you’re from a certain community and you’re not articulating issues to do with that community, then you’re not a leader. We need to move out of that and talk about Kenyans,” Mr Muthama said.

Malala’s utterances

A source within DP Ruto’s circle intimated yesterday that after a substantial number of lawmakers decamped from ANC and Ford Kenya, Mr Mudavadi’s and Mr Wetang’ula’s bargaining power has reduced.

“What is on the table for Mudavadi is that if Kenya Kwanza forms the next government, he will be appointed Cabinet Secretary for Treasury and Wetang’ula will be made Speaker of the Senate,” said an MP from Western who did not want to be named.

Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali, an ardent supporter of the DP asked Mr Malala to direct his energy towards winning back MPs who have left their camp.

“He [Malala] makes strange remarks that have caused rifts before. I can remember when they were still in OKA, it was such remarks that started weakening the link between [Mr] Kalonzo [Musyoka] and [Mr] Mudavadi,” he said.

Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono, an ally of the DP, ruled out the possibility of UDA relinquishing the deputy position to ANC.

“Mathematically, it may be a challenge but negotiations are ongoing,” he said.