Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga during the coalition's National Delegates Conference at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on March 12, 2022.

| PSCU

Politics

Raila-mania and the return of the grand coalition

WhatsApp Image 2020-09-22 at 13.20.40

By  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • Azimio la Umoja movement has been crafted around ethnic kingpins and echoes the Narc deal of 2002.
  • This is the third time Kalonzo Musyoka is shelving his State House ambitions to rally behind Mr Odinga.

The stage is set for a titanic political duel between the Kenya Kwanza Alliance led by Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after the unveiling of the Azimio la Umoja grand coalition.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.