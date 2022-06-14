Raila appeal to Nyanza: Vote for me to last man

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party presidential candidate Raila Odinga has pleaded with his Nyanza backyard to vote for him to the last man in the August 9 polls.

Mr Odinga said he is yet to start his campaigns in the region that boasts of 2.6 million votes but promised to pitch camp there in the next two weeks.

“I have not come to Nyanza for campaign purposes. But I will come back in the next two weeks with my entire team. We will pitch camp here for a week with you my people,” Mr Odinga said yesterday in Kisii.

He rallied his backyard to give him 100 percent of the votes.

Mr Odinga was this week forced to postpone his tour of Nyanza region due to infighting among Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) leaders and a revolt against the six-piece voting call, which the former prime minister has been pushing for.

Mr Odinga, who explained to residents his economic and governance policies, promised to spur the region’s economy.

He promised to fight corruption, saying, it was the biggest disease bedevilling Kenyans. He spoke while addressing hundreds of mourners in Isecha, where he had attended the burial of Mama Priscah Mokua, the mother of Kitutu Chache North ODM candidate Geofrey Asanyo.

He was accompanied by his running mate Martha Karua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Mr Andrew Sunkuli, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary (CS) Peter Munya, Peter Kenneth and former United Nations Conference on Trade and Development Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi.

Others were governors James Ongwae (Kisii) and Cornel Rasanga (Siaya), senators Sam Ongeri (Kisii) and Okong'o Omogeni (Nyamira), Woman Rep Janet Ong’era (Kisii), MPs Junet Mohamed (Suna East), Simba Arati (Dagoretti North), Babu Owino (Embakasi East), Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South) and John Mbadi (Suba), as well as ODM National Treasurer Timothy Bosire and Kenya National Congress party leader Manson Nyamweya.

Mr Odinga told residents he is working closely with “their son”, the Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, whom, together with President Kenyatta, sent him their greetings. Ms Karua warned residents against voting for corrupt leaders. Mr Musyoka expressed his support for Mr Odinga and Ms Karua.

During the funeral subsequent rallies in Etago and Nyamarambe in South Mugirango, infighting among Azimio leaders from Kisii took centre stage, with several leaders being booed and forced to cut short their speeches. In Isecha in Marani Sub-county, the rural home of outgoing Governor Mr Ongwae, angry residents forced him to recognise Mr Arati after he failed to mention the Dagoretti South MP’s name.

In Etago and Nyamarambe, Mr Ongwae, Mr Obure, Nyamweya, Prof Ongeri and Ms Ong’era were shouted down. Mr Ongwae had a hard time convincing South Mugirango residents that the proposed Nyangweta Sugar Factory, whose ground breaking ceremony was graced by Mr Odinga, will ever materialise.

Mr Odinga and Mr Ongwae also launched the newly constructed Nduru hospital which has been funded by the World Bank.

Mr Musyoka urged area politicians to support Mr Arati while Mr Rasanga promised to campaign for Mr Arati and Mr Onyonka who is Kisii ODM senate candidate. Mr Kenneth told Azimio politicians in Kisii not to allow rival Kenya Kwanza Alliance to gain ground in the region due to infighting. Mr Mbadi dismissed the six-piece voting, saying, voters will support Mr Odinga for the top seat but the county seats will be a fierce competition.

Antagonism within top ODM leadership is what led to the postponement of Mr Odinga’s Nyanza tours as the party plans to meet with candidates and leaders to broker a truce.

The squabbling has affected ODM gubernatorial campaigns in Homa Bay, Kisii, Siaya, Migori and Kisumu. In Homa Bay, Mr Mbadi has been accused of not supporting the ODM gubernatorial candidate Gladys Wanga.

During Mr Odinga’s last visit in Kisii early this year, a number of leaders were heckled and booed by crowds that did not allow them to speak.

Residents say Mr Odinga needs to read the riot act and instil discipline among the quarrelling ODM members if he is keen on winning.

With the animosity between the two antagonistic groups within ODM, the party stares at a worrying possibility of performing dismally, unless genuine reconciliation is fostered.

The infighting in the Orange party in Kisii County has split the outfit right down the middle.

Failure by the party’s leadership in the county to provide direction on how campaigns should be conducted has worsened the situation.