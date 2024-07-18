Raila apologises to journalists, 'other leaders' after goons disrupt Kalonzo presser

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga has apologised to journalists and leaders who were ejected by youths from the coalition's event in Nairobi on Wednesday July 17.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka was among the leaders ejected by the rowdy youths as he read out the coalition's resolutions after a Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting.

In a statement by Mr Odinga's spokesperson Dennis Onyango, the ODM leader described the incident at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation (JOOF) as unfortunate.

"Yesterday (Wednesday), at the end of a long and fruitful deliberation on developments in the country and the position of the opposition parties, youths, some known to the parties and many unknown, invaded the venue and ejected participants.

"We understand that during the incident, a number of journalists who were invited to cover the ODM-Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party meeting were manhandled," Mr Onyango's statement said.

He said the venue of the meeting had successfully hosted important events at more crucial moments in the country without such ugly incidents.

"The Rt. Hon Raila Odinga regrets the events of yesterday (Wednesday) and takes this early opportunity to unreservedly apologise to the journalists and other leaders who were caught up in the unfortunate incident," he wrote.

Mr Odinga, Mr Onyango said, "assures the journalists and fellow leaders that the Coalition will take stock of what happened and seal the loopholes that led to the security breach to ensure that journalists and leaders remain safe and free at all Azimio events, including those held at the same venue".

Journalists covering the event had demanded an apology through Political Journalists' Association of Kenya (PJAK) chairman Rawlings Otieno after some scribes were injured in the melee.

"The act of violence against journalists is not only wrong, but an affront to the freedom of the press, which is the bedrock of Kenyan democracy," Otieno said.

He demanded that action be taken against the thugs who assaulted the journalists.

Wednesday's meeting ended in disarray after the youths disrupted a press conference shortly after Mr Musyoka, a co-principal of Azimio, began reading out the resolutions.



Mr Odinga had just excused himself for an "urgent meeting", leaving Mr Musyoka to read the statement.



When he got to the stage, Mr Musyoka relayed Mr Odinga's apology, saying he had excused himself for an "urgent meeting".



Curiously, other senior ODM leaders, including Mr Odinga's deputies Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, as well as ODM secretary-general Edwin Sifuna, chairman John Mbadi, director of political affairs Opiyo Wandayi, director of elections Junet Mohamed and treasurer Timothy Bosire, among others, did not accompany Mr Musyoka.

Mr Sifuna later regretted the incident in which journalists were assaulted.

"I have spoken to the chairman of the Political Journalists Association, Rawlings Otieno, who confirms that two journalists and a driver from one of the media houses were beaten up in the melee at the Azimio PG.