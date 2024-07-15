Raila’s KICC speech that never was

My brother, Your Excellency, President William Ruto. That I address you as such indicates a sea change in our relationship. I have not previously acknowledged your legitimacy, referring to you in all my public pronouncements as a mere ‘Mr Ruto’.

There comes a time when we must put past recriminations behind us, and move on. The event of today marks fruition of the dialogue that we commenced in order to heal differences out of the disputed 2022 presidential elections.

A reconstituted and reformed electoral body is vital towards elections that in future will be transparent, accountable and verifiable.

The National Dialogue Committee comprising of representatives from your governing Kenya Kwanza alliance and our opposition Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition made many other recommendations, which we must now together hasten implementation to help speed up realisation of that elusive dream of a society where unity, peace and liberty reigns supreme.

We must acknowledge, however, that the ground has shifted a great deal since the accord that gathers us here today was reached.

Mr President, you will recall that the initial issues raised by the Azimio protests centred around the cost of living. When we negotiated a ceasefire, however, your side insisted that high taxation be kept off the table as that was purely a matter to be addressed by the government in line with its own policies and programmes. We reluctantly conceded, and in effect left you to stew in your own fat.

Mr President, the chickens have come home to roost. The Gen Z revolt is sparked by widespread public concerns about the cost of living, alongside other burning issues, including widespread disgust over your ruling class putting on crass displays of ill-gotten wealth; vomiting on the shoes of hungry citizens, to borrow an analogy from a former British High Commissioner in Nairobi.

Resist punitive taxation

These are concerns for all, but it is a youthful generation not captive to the usual sectional and political party divides that has taken up the cudgels with admirable vigour and energy.

Where we failed or gave up the fight, our children and grandchildren have taken up leadership, and achieved in just a few weeks much more than anyone could have imagined.

They have united the whole country to resist punitive taxation. They have shattered the myth that mobilisation for citizen action must be funded and driven by political classes. They have woken up a complacent nation. They have shamed religious bodies into going back to their calling. They have defeated the arrogance of power. The fear is gone.

Our youth have catapulted Kenya to global attention. They have captured the admiration and imagination of youth everywhere, who will surely be borrowing from Kenyan daring.

We are gathered here today to celebrate the fruits of dialogue. We appreciate your willingness to listen and to set up mechanisms for a national conversation. However, we must also listen to the voices out there.

New generation of fighters

It cannot be dialogue driven and controlled by political classes towards power-sharing schemes. We in Azimio are committed to dialogue but must restate for avoidance of doubt that we are not open to incorporation into government. Our sacred duty as the loyal opposition is the mandate to hold government to account. Anything else would be betrayal of the people.

Therefore, issues of a government of national unity or any mongrel of such nature will not be up for discussion.

Finally Mr President, and fellow Kenyans, those of us who have committed entire lifetimes to the fight for social, economic and political justice must sooner or later take our bows. We can exit confident in the knowledge that the struggles have not been in vain, for we have worthy successors in a new generation of fighters.

We are reminded that the armed struggle for independence was launched in the mid-1940s by young men and women barely out of their teens, who defied the chiefs and churchmen imposed on the people by colonialists.

We recall that the brilliant personalities who became the first Cabinet ministers, permanent secretaries, provincial commissioners and parastatal chiefs with the advent of independence 1963, were mostly in their twenties and thirties. And we of course cannot forget the fabled Young Turks who led the fight against one-party dictatorship from 1990.