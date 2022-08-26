Raila and Karua confident of win in Supreme Court petition 

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua yesterday toured Nyanza and expressed confidence they will win in the Supreme Court petition.

The duo led their troops in attacking and discrediting the conduct of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) during the elections.

Mr Odinga and Ms Karua spoke in Kisumu, Homa Bay and Siaya where they attended the swearing in ceremonies of governors Anyang Nyong'o, Gladys Wanga and James Orengo, respectively.

“When I was young, we used to go hunting and when I hit game or a bird, I could feel it in my hands that I was successful even before I saw it fall. Trust me this is the feeling I have today after I contested for the presidency,” said Mr Odinga.

Merits of case

He stated that contrary to media reports, he did not threaten the Judiciary but only highlighted the merits of the case.

Mr Odinga said his legal team has concrete evidence that will lead to the nullification of Dr William Ruto’s declaration as the President-elect.

Speaking in his native Luo language, Mr Odinga said that their victory as Azimio would come to pass in a few days.

He noted that with Azimio having won 24 governor seats, the party will control the Council of Governors.

“It is not an impression of control, but we want to prove governance at the level of counties. We want to make devolution work for the people of our country,” he said.

Ms Karua, who spoke at the swearing-in of Ms Wanga as Homa Bay governor, said they have “watertight” evidence that will make judges at the apex court overturn Dr Ruto’s victory.

Confident

“I know we are not allowed to speak about what is in court but we are confident that victory will come our way,” she said.

She expressed confidence that justice will prevail upon them.

She added that their victory in the presidential seat will see county government’s receive increased funding of up to 30 per cent of the national revenue.

Mr Orengo, who is heading Azimio’s legal team, said the Supreme Court must give the voting process a meaning.