William Ruto

Prove yourself, Raila Odinga allies urge Kalonzo Musyoka on 2027 race

President William Ruto (right) shakes hands with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at The Healing of the Nation Crusade hosted by Pastor Benny Hinn at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Justus Ochieng'  &  Pius Maundu

What you need to know:

  • Azimio National Executive Council chairman Wycliffe Oparanya warned that the coalition has other principals and it would not be fair for Mr Musyoka to act as if he is the only candidate for the top seat.

  • Mr Osotsi warned Mr Musyoka that tackling President Ruto does not require diplomacy, and he must be ready for hard tackles.

  •  Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, an ally of the Wiper leader, said he is not aware of anyone in the party blackmailing Mr Odinga for support.

