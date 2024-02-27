Prove yourself, Raila Odinga allies urge Kalonzo Musyoka on 2027 race

A section of politicians allied to Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader Raila Odinga have issued Wiper boss Kalonzo Musyoka with fresh demands should he wish to earn their support for his 2027 presidential bid.

The conditions, among them a demand for the former vice-president to start organising and participating in street protests, have sparked outrage across the Eastern region counties of Kitui, Machakos and Makueni, where Mr Musyoka commands unwavering loyalty.

Yesterday, Azimio National Executive Council chairman Wycliffe Oparanya warned that the coalition has other principals and it would not be fair for Mr Musyoka to act as if he is the only candidate for the top seat.

“Kalonzo should be able to stand on his own. Why does he need Raila’s support? He should not behave as if he is the only candidate. I’ve also been with Mzee [Mr Odinga] since 2005. Should I also demand his support?” Mr Oparanya posed.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) senators Eddy Oketch (Migori) and Godfrey Osotsi (Vihiga) weighed in on the debate during a church service in Machakos County on Sunday.

“It is good that you are praying for Kalonzo to be President in 2027. But there are some things that we call pre-conditions for take-off which you must reflect on as a community,” Mr Oketch told the congregation.

He asked Mr Musyoka to rally the almost 700,000 unregistered voters in Ukambani region to shore up his numbers.

Kalonzo Musyoka: I would be stupid to support Raila again

He also advised the former VP and his allies to “start acquainting yourselves with organising serious street protests to keep the government in check”.

“Once you convince us, we shall start talking to Mzee [Mr Odinga],” Mr Oketch said, sparking murmurs of disaffection from worshippers at AIC Kyamutheke.

Mr Osotsi warned Mr Musyoka that tackling President Ruto does not require diplomacy, and he must be ready for hard tackles.

“Dealing with President Ruto does not require soft tactics,” Mr Osotsi said.

The ODM senators had joined Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi and senators Agnes Kavindu (Machakos), Okong’o Omogeni (Nyamira) and Peris Tobiko (nominated) as well as Music Copyright Society of Kenya CEO Ezekiel Mutua for a fundraiser to support the construction of the church.

Mr Mwangangi on Monday downplayed the sentiments expressed by the ODM senators, noting that Mr Oketch had only advised Mr Musyoka and Ukambani leaders and not issued conditions.

“We take [his comments] positively,” Mr Mwangangi told Nation. Two weeks ago, Mr Odinga’s elder brother and Siaya Senator Dr Oburu Oginga had lashed out at those pushing the ODM leader to pronounce himself on the 2027 flag bearer.

“You should not pressurise Raila to tell you that you are the one who is going to take over. No, just talk to people. If you force Raila to tell people that they should elect you as the presidential candidate without talking and convincing them, they will not vote for you,” Dr Oginga said in Homa Bay.

He even went further to state that “Raila is not expired, he is still strong,” an indication that the opposition chief could still be in the 2027 race.

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ said: “It is completely out of order for leaders within our coalition to continuously blackmail Raila and the ODM party.”

He lamented that Mr Odinga was being pushed “everywhere he goes outside Luo Nyanza to leave the stage for others”.

But Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, an ally of the Wiper leader, said he is not aware of anyone in the party blackmailing Mr Odinga for support.

“I can tell you for free that there is no one in our party who is doing that. We respect [Mr Odinga]. He is a statesman who has won the respect and admiration of millions of Kenyans.

“On our part as Wiper, we support the initiative by ODM to recruit and strengthen their party. We urge all other parties within Azimio-OKA to do the same to strengthen our coalition,” Mr Wambua said.

Two days ago, ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, who is also the senator for Nairobi, warned Mr Musyoka’s lieutenants against pushing Mr Odinga to endorse the Wiper leader’s presidential bid.

Back Kalonzo for presidency or we cut ties, Wavinya tells Raila

“At the right time, Mr Odinga will guide his people on which direction to take,” Mr Sifuna told mourners in Katangi, Machakos County, on Friday during the burial of Serah Mutulu, the wife of county ODM chairman Peter Mutulu.

On Sunday, Mr Musyoka’s associates struck a conciliatory tone as they rallied their colleagues in Azimio to remain united ahead of the 2027 General Election.

They joined hands with Mr Odinga’s allies in training their guns on the Kenya Kwanza administration, which they accused of being insensitive to the plight of Kenyans. They accused President Ruto of sabotaging devolution.

“You are giving 47 county governments Sh391 billion and Sh352 billion to State House. That is a joke,” Mr Oketch said, echoing Mr Mwangangi’s sentiments.

Businessman and politician Jimi Wanjigi has also waded into the succession debate, insisting that as Mr Odinga exits the local political scene, Mr Musyoka should also retire with him.

“Kalonzo should stop wasting our time. He ... has nothing new to offer Kenyans. We have one problem in this country [and that person] is William Samoei Ruto. Kalonzo cannot remove William Ruto [from power],” Mr Wanjigi told Nation in an interview.

He accused the Wiper leader of being “part of the old era of politicians.”