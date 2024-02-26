Raila Odinga

Next Luo kingpin? How Raila succession has divided the Odinga family

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga speaks to the media in Nairobi on February 15, 2024 when he formally declared his interest in the African Union Commission chairmanship.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • A tug-of-war has even roped in members of his family, who appear divided on who should succeed him as the Luo Nyanza political supremo.
  • In a recent interview with the Nation, Raila maintained that the Luo leadership is not elective, adding that he will continue to support the community even if he secures the AUC job.

