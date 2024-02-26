Jimi Wanjigi: Why Kalonzo Musyoka should retire from local politics like Raila Odinga

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi (left) speaks to then-Nasa co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka during a rally at Uhuru Park on 27 April 2017. Mr Wanjigi wants Mr Musyoka to retire from local politics alongside Mr Odinga.
We have heard of some jitters over the issue, particularly from some leaders in the Mt Kenya region, and some members of the Azimio coalition. What could be the cause?
Those leaders should be honest with themselves. Raila Odinga has built his political career without them. He is really not answerable to anybody. He has left the stage for them. If they feel they can fill it, let them do so. They must stop whining and project a more positive direction.
There are those who believe former president Uhuru Kenyatta, rather than Mr Odinga, should assume the AUC role. What’s your take on this?
Why is it Uhuru Kenyatta’s preserve? At least he was president of Kenya and Raila has unfortunately not been president; let [Mr Odinga] head that commission. I think he deserves it for all the struggles he has undergone for Kenya.
How do you view an opposition without Raila Odinga?
A very progressive one. They say this is now the time to find a new era of Kenya’s politics. An era I believe even the current government cannot manage because they are also products of that past era. It is time to redefine politics for the next 60 years.
Do you think the other Azimio principals have what it takes to lead the opposition against the Kenya Kwanza regime?
He has left the stage for them. If they feel they can fill it, let them do so.
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has stated that it’s his turn to take up the mantle. His allies argue that it’s time for Raila Odinga to endorse him for the presidency in 2027. What’s your take?
Kalonzo should stop wasting our time. He is part of that old era. Kalonzo has nothing new to offer Kenyans. He cannot remove William Ruto and even if he did, he cannot solve the problems that Ruto is creating. He should simply follow Raila and retire honourably.
How would you describe the State of the nation?
The country is going to the dogs. Economically, we are sinking by the day. Do not be fooled by the lies of Kenya Kwanza. Our issue in this country has been debt service ratio. The President said Sh7 out of every Sh10 we are making goes towards repaying debts but he is increasing it daily with these very expensive debts.
What is the immediate solution to this problem?
President Ruto must stop paying anymore odious debts.
What is your parting shot?
I want to tell Kenyans that every problem that you are facing, whether at home or financially, it is one William Samoei Ruto who is causing the problems, no one else.