Jimi Wanjigi: Why Kalonzo Musyoka should retire from local politics like Raila Odinga

Politician and businessman Jimi Wanjigi has called for a new era in Kenyan politics.

In an exclusive interview with the Nation, Mr Wanjigi launched a scathing attack on President William Ruto, accusing him of running down the economy.

Here are excerpts of the interview:

What’s your take on Raila Odinga’s quest for the chairpersonship of the African Union Commission?

Raila is my good friend and he has made, in my opinion, a very bold decision to exit the political stage in Kenya.

Those who still believe they can still hang on his coat-tails have been passed by time. He has taken a bold step to take on a constituency of Africa with 1.4 billion people.

What’s your view on the support he has so far received from the Kenya Kwanza administration?

The Kenyan government would be extremely foolish if they didn’t support one of our own to be chairperson of the AUC.

It would be foolhardy for such a prestigious opportunity to go without the support of the Kenyan government. I don’t want to read politics into [the move].

We have heard of some jitters over the issue, particularly from some leaders in the Mt Kenya region, and some members of the Azimio coalition. What could be the cause?

Those leaders should be honest with themselves. Raila Odinga has built his political career without them. He is really not answerable to anybody. He has left the stage for them. If they feel they can fill it, let them do so. They must stop whining and project a more positive direction.

There are those who believe former president Uhuru Kenyatta, rather than Mr Odinga, should assume the AUC role. What’s your take on this?

Why is it Uhuru Kenyatta’s preserve? At least he was president of Kenya and Raila has unfortunately not been president; let [Mr Odinga] head that commission. I think he deserves it for all the struggles he has undergone for Kenya.

City billionaire Jimi Wanjigi (right) and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga during a past event. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

How do you view an opposition without Raila Odinga?

A very progressive one. They say this is now the time to find a new era of Kenya’s politics. An era I believe even the current government cannot manage because they are also products of that past era. It is time to redefine politics for the next 60 years.

Do you think the other Azimio principals have what it takes to lead the opposition against the Kenya Kwanza regime?

He has left the stage for them. If they feel they can fill it, let them do so.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has stated that it’s his turn to take up the mantle. His allies argue that it’s time for Raila Odinga to endorse him for the presidency in 2027. What’s your take?

Kalonzo should stop wasting our time. He is part of that old era. Kalonzo has nothing new to offer Kenyans. He cannot remove William Ruto and even if he did, he cannot solve the problems that Ruto is creating. He should simply follow Raila and retire honourably.

How would you describe the State of the nation?

The country is going to the dogs. Economically, we are sinking by the day. Do not be fooled by the lies of Kenya Kwanza. Our issue in this country has been debt service ratio. The President said Sh7 out of every Sh10 we are making goes towards repaying debts but he is increasing it daily with these very expensive debts.

What is the immediate solution to this problem?

President Ruto must stop paying anymore odious debts.

What is your parting shot?