President William Ruto

President Ruto’s headache amid mounting crises in his government

President William Ruto during a past national day celebration in Nairobi. Pressure is mounting on President Ruto to crack the whip on some of his Cabinet Secretaries and senior officials.

Photo credit: File

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Pressure mounting on Ruro to crack the whip on some of his Cabinet Secretaries.
  • President Ruto also facing rising political temperatures over Nadco report.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Kipsgis elder installation that is causing jitters in Rift Valley

    Johana Ng’eno

  2. PREMIUM Controversy follows ex-flying squad boss to the grave

    Chief Inspector John Njoroge Kamau

  3. PREMIUM ‘Kanu curse’ now haunts ODM in new Raila replacement push

    Wycliffe Oparanya, Opiyo Wandayi, Hassan Joho and John Mbadi.

  4. PREMIUM Mortgage forms firm to cover home loans for hustlers

    mortgage loan