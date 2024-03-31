Banditry: Ruto chairs security meeting

President William Ruto chaired a meeting of top security officials at his Kilgoris home yesterday, and he expressed concern over escalating banditry in the North Rift.

The meeting agreed on a change of the command structure to ensure better coordination of police and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) boots on the ground, with Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) boss Joseph Limo primed to take charge.

Sources told the Nation that the government would provide additional air support, with the Interior Ministry told to speed up the modernisation of police equipment.

Last week, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, commissioned Sh7.6 billion police gadgets in what is part of efforts to combat insecurity.

The government also said a projected Sh29.4 billion allocation in the next three years would be used for police equipment modernisation.

The programme aims at providing the force advanced protective gear and mobility equipment, including armoured personnel carriers, mine resistant ambush protected vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, helicopter gunships, and mine sweepers.

Prof Kindiki is to table a Cabinet memorandum with a plan on implementing the recommendations of a task force that was chaired by former Chief Justice David Maraga.

The Maraga team looked into the welfare and organisation of police and prison officers.

The report was presented to President Ruto last year.

Deserted Centre-One trading centre in Mochongoi, Baringo County. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The meeting at the President’s home was attended by Prof Kindiki, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome and his two deputies Noor Gabow and Douglas Kanja.

President Ruto said cattle rustling and banditry “are being handled with additional measures”.

“We are determined to restore peace in the North Rift and other parts of the country that have witnessed disturbance,” he said.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Hassan Abdi and his intelligence committee were also present.

Last week, Prof Kindiki called on political leaders to join the war on banditry and livestock theft.

“They must help us deal with insecurity by rallying their constituents to abandon crime and coexist,” the Interior minister said in Turkana County.

“We’ll continue to use lawful force against crooks as that is the language they understand.”

The government launched a security operation in Baringo, Samburu, Laikipia, Turkana, West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties in February last year.

The operation involves KDF, police reservists, the Rapid Deployment Unit, ASTU and the General Service Unit.

Despite the mop-up, dozens of people have been shot dead and many others injured by attackers in Baringo.

Learning in almost 20 schools in Saimo Soi and Bartabwa wards has been paralysed.

The affected include Yatya, Kagir, Kosile, Ng’aratuko, Kibenos, Sibilo, Koroto, Biretwonin, Akoreyan, Moinonin, Chepkewel, Rondinin, Karimo, Sesianin, Kapsepeiwa and Naipen primary schools. Learning has also been affected at Sibilo, Koroto and Yatya secondary schools.

The schools were also shut in 2022 due to attacks that saw several people killed, thousands of animals stolen and dozens of families displaced.