Kalonzo claims plot by gov't to sideline opposition in IEBC selection

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of plotting to frustrate the implementation of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report.

Mr Musyoka intimated that the scheme to scuttle the actualisation process was hatched last year during the Bomas talks, claiming that there was a hidden push to have the ruling coalition have the monopoly on the selection of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners.

"We want them to know that we are aware of the plot. The report is now awaiting legislation but unfortunately their intention is to derail the implementation of the report. We cannot accept their push to exclusively select the IEBC commissioners and if they do so then we are ready to go back to the streets," he said.

This comes after the High Court in Kiambu suspended the implementation of the report after a petitioner raised concerns regarding its contents.

While speaking in Kwale County during his tour of the Coast region, the former vice president accused the government, alleging plans to rig the 2027 presidential elections by scheming to interfere with the recruitment of the commissioners.

He says there are individuals who are behind the plot to have the process derailed.

"I am appealing to both President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga to intervene and address this matter. The report is a property of parliament and it should be protected and they should give directions. We feel like we were used," he noted.

DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa said he rejected the report by dissenting to sign it after members of the ruling coalition refused to address several issues including the high cost of living.

"The intention was to add more taxes which they have done since we left Bomas and more are coming up. We have VAT on fuel being increased from 8% to 16% and the trajectory has been increment," said Mr Wamalwa.

The Azimio leaders are also pushing for the audit of the 2017 presidential election results as discussed during the talks, which they say will pave way for the reconstitution of the independent poll agency.

"They should prepare for the consequences...the strategy is to derail the report and the state is responsible for instigating the litigation," Mr Wamalwa said.