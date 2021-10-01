Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga
File | Nation Media Group 

Politics

Prime

President Kenyatta's hand in Raila Mt Kenya forays

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

When President Kenyatta toured Kibra with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday evening, he gave the clearest indication of his former foe being his preferred successor.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.