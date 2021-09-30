Gideon Moi fails to mention OKA as he launches State House bid

Kenya African National Union (Kanu) Thursday picked Baringo Senator Gideon Moi as its flagbearer for the 2022 presidential race at a function held at the Bomas of Kenya.

The Baringo senator was picked to carry the Independence party’s mantle during a special National Delegates Conference that also exposed the soft underbelly of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

The delegates unanimously ratified a proposal by Kanu’s National Governing Council (NGC), which had met at the same venue earlier in the morning and nominated Mr Moi as the former ruling party’s choice.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka attended the function.

No mention of OKA

While Senator Moi’s endorsement was in keeping with the OKA pre-election pact, his co-principals must have walked away a dejected lot after Moi failed to as much as mention the alliance in his acceptance speech.

Neither did the other Kanu officials mention the OKA framework.

Kanu Secretary-General Nick Salat read the resolutions of the NGC, which mandated Mr Moi to reach out to like-minded political leaders and parties and ensure Kanu is part of the coalition that will form the next government.

Mr Moi noted that Kanu has been absent from the presidential race for 20 years and declared the party was ready to rumble again.

“It has been like a half-time break,” the senator said of Kanu’s failure to field a presidential candidate since 2002, when it lost its stranglehold on power to the Mwai Kibaki-led National Rainbow Coalition (Narc).

“We have watched as others ruled. It has offered us a unique opportunity to reflect on what we can do differently,” he added.

“The next General Election will be a defining moment for this country. Kanu is ready to offer visionary leadership and if anyone is in doubt of our resolve then the assurance is here.”

Off-the-cuff remarks

Mr Mudavadi set aside his prepared speech and opted instead to make off-the-cuff remarks.

In his written speech, which was circulated by his communication team after the ceremony, the former Deputy Prime Minister praised the Kanu delegates for endorsing Mr Moi and welcomed the senator “to the family of endorsed presidential candidates”.

“After this moment, you, like the rest of us in OKA, is an equal. At OKA, we are a fully constituted quadruplet team now. We can now do the 4x400-metre relay,” the statement read, adding that “OKA is coalescing into a formidable force”.

Mr Mudavadi said: “For this reason, I appeal for sobriety among a section of the media that attempts to put the cart before the horse. We have been incessantly mocked on when OKA will unveil its presidential candidate. We know the deadlines set by the IEBC and we shall meet them. There is, therefore, no need to shuttle us into making mistakes.”

He added: “This event confirms to detractors that OKA is an ongoing conversation. Many Kenyans — political parties, professionals, trade unions and associations, and even welfare groups — are lining up to join OKA. We are not about to shut the door on them.”

The rule of law

But in his off-the-cuff remarks, Mr Mudavadi expressed “happiness” about the senator’s speech, singling out the part where Mr Moi had vowed to fight corruption.

“As ANC, we’re ready to walk with you on this,” he declared, without mentioning OKA.

“We shall talk, engage and consult to ensure that we all succeed.”

“I support the speech because we must have the rule of law and respect of constitutionalism,” the ANC leader said.

Mr Musyoka said Kanu was part of OKA, an alliance he described as an extension of the Handshake between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.