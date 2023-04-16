Politicians trade accusations as Kenya Kwanza rift in Ukambani comes to light

Political differences among Ukambani political leaders played out in the open during an inter-denominational thanksgiving service in Machakos town attended by President William Ruto on Sunday, April 16.

Tension was high as leaders belonging to two political factions within the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance traded accusations when making their speeches.

Members of President Ruto’s party United Democratic Alliance (UDA), led by Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka Kawaya, were opposed to ideas and suggestions by their counterparts from the Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) party.

Mr Kawaya, who was the master of ceremonies, was wildly cheered when he introduced leaders affiliated with UDA while there was muted response when MCC party members were introduced.

The MP, who is serving his third term, introduced candidates who ran on UDA party tickets in last year’s elections asking the President to consider them for state jobs for braving political hostility in Ukambani while campaigning for him.

According to the order of events, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, who is associated with the MCC party, had been left out of the list of speakers, prompting a standoff as Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti insisted her predecessor be allowed to address the gathering.

Wiper Party’s Governor Ndeti maintained even though Dr Mutua is now a CS, it was wrong to snub the former governor at a state function in his home county.

The governor accused Mr Kawaya, who is also the UDA National Organising Secretary, of excluding some leaders at the event.

Ms Ndeti had been listed to speak and then invite Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua but broke protocol and welcomed her deputy Francis Mwangangi, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and CS Mutua to address the faithful.

Petty political differences

“Today, we have washed our dirty political linen in public and as a community, we should have avoided showing our political differences to our visitors,” she said.

When CS Mutua rose to speak, he admonished the UDA group saying Kenya Kwanza leaders need to unite and shun petty political differences.

Without naming names, he said UDA leaders were showing him madharau ndogo ndogo (disrespect) which was detrimental to the unity and success of President Ruto’s political and development agenda of the Ukambani region.

“Mr President, this region is notorious for leaders who are driven by envy and malice and their only preoccupation is to fight other leaders for their own selfish interests,” he said.

The CS said he had been a victim of a political witch hunt from UDA MPs during the preparations for the prayer service.

And in an apparent gesture of which group had the President’s blessing in Ukambani politics, both Dr Ruto and his deputy Mr Gachagua praised Mr Kawaya for organizing a successful prayer service and being their loyal lieutenant.

The DP declared the Mwala MP was their preferred leader to champion the Kenya Kwanza interests and political programs in Ukambani including spearheading UDA membership recruitment drive.

Also Read: Nzioka Waita quits as CCU party leader

Mr Gachagua asked Mr Kawaya to join him at the podium as he heaped praises on the MP and urged Kenya Kwanza grassroot leaders in the region to rally behind youthful lawmaker.

“This young man (Kawaya) has been very effective in driving President Ruto’s agenda, working to strengthen our party UDA and Kenya Kwanza. We are very proud of him and I urge you all to accord him the necessary support” the DP said.

On his part, the President, at the request of Mr Kawaya, accepted to meet Kamba leaders at State House next week to discuss the region’s development priorities, signaling who between the MP and CS Mutua carried political favour.

Mr Kawaya who chairs the Parliamentary Energy committee will lead the delegation of Kamba leaders to State House.

The wrangling between politicians allied to UDA party and Maendeleo Chap Chap in the region had been more pronounced ahead of the visit when the DP Gachagua only met the UDA faction.

The bone of contention is that the Kawaya-linked group claims that Dr Mutua’s MCC group is ‘John come lately’ in the Kenya Kwanza administration and had watched on the sidelines as they campaigned for Dr Ruto in the region.

Mr Kawaya insists he cannot abdicate his role in UDA as a national leader in favour of Maendeleo Chap Chap.