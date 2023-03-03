Nzioka Waita quits as CCU party leader

Former State House Chief of Staff Nzioka has resigned as Chama Cha Uzalendo Party leader barely four months after failing to secure the Machakos gubernatorial seat.

In his resignation letter, Mr Nzioka thanked the leadership of the party for supporting his gubernatorial bid and wished party members the best in future endeavours.

“Kindly be advised that I have resigned from the position of the party leader and all attendant party committee memberships of Chama Cha Uzalendo with immediate effect. I extend my sincere appreciation to the party NEC for the privilege of supporting my candidature in the General Elections of 2022,” read the resignation letter,

Mr Nzioka, however, did not announce the next course of action after leaving the party.

Chama Cha Uzalendo is one of the affiliate parties in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

Step down

Before the August election in 2022, Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga had made effort to persuade Mr Nzioka to step down from the race.

The Machakos gubernatorial race attracted several candidates including Wavinya Ndeti of the Wiper Party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman Johnson Muthama, Mavoko MP Patrick Makau and Dr Mutua’s deputy Francis Maliti.

Ms Wavinya emerged as the winner with 226,609 votes followed by his closest competitor Nzioka Waita who got 129,181 votes.