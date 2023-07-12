Political Parties Registrar gives notice to confirm Kega faction as Jubilee leaders

The Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu has issued a notice confirming Kanini Kega as acting Jubilee Party secretary general and Eldas MP Adan Keynan as national vice chairman, putting the last nail in the bid by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to regain control of the outfit.

The changes, pending official confirmation after a seven-day grace period for Ms Nderitu to receive submissions on it, now mean Jeremiah Kioni and David Murathe, who were the secretary general and national vice chairperson, respectively, have lost their jobs.

Also shown the door in the new line up is the acting National Treasurer, Kagwe Gichohi who has been replaced by Kitui South MP Rachel Nyamai.

Former Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi, who has been Jubilee’s Women Leage National Chairperson has also been replaced by Isiolo Woman Representative Mumina Bonaya.

The party’s senate leader is Isiolo senator Fatuma Dullo with her Lamu counterpart Joseph Githuku Kamau being appointed as the Senate Chief Whip.

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama has also been listed as the National Assembly leader of the party.

Nominated MP Sabina Chege will the party’s chief whip at the National Assembly even as Wajeff Wilson Mwangi being appointed as acting National Member of County Assembly chairperson in Nairobi.

Bahati MP Irene Njoki, nominated senator Margaret Kamar and Nyamira County Woman Rep Jerusha Momanyi have also been appointed as the party National Executive Committee members.

The Gazette Notice also showed that the party has bidden farewell to its former location at Emani Business Park in Pangani, Nairobi and moved to Kaputei Gardens.

“Any person with written submissions concerning the intended changes by the political party shall within seven days from the date herein, deposit them with the Registrar of Political Parties,” Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu stated.

This raft of changes comes barely two days after Mr Kioni and Murathe lost a suit on Jubilee party leadership that they had appealed at the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal in May.