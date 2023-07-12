Kega faction seeks to complete 'sweet revenge' Jubilee coup on Uhuru with NDC

A faction of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party backing President William Ruto has gone for the kill in the battle for the soul of the former ruling party, calling for a National Delegates' Convention (NDC) days after its "coup" was endorsed by the courts.

Jubilee Party acting secretary general Kanini Kega has announced a new date for the NDC following the ruling of the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal.

In an advertisement published in newspapers on July 12, the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) MP said the convention would be held at the Bomas of Kenya on August 7.

This comes barely two days after the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal confirmed Mr Kega as the secretary general of the Jubilee Party, ending the tussle between him and the other camp led by suspended secretary general Jeremiah Kioni.

Kanini Kega camp expels Murathe, Kioni from Jubilee

Mr Kega said a number of issues will be discussed during the convention, including the review or approval of the Jubilee Party's policies, constitution, rules and regulations.

The delegation will also receive the National Executive Committee's (NEC) report on the party's policies, amend or ratify proposed amendments to the party's constitution and consider the audited accounts.

It will also discuss the election of the party's national officials and consider and approve any other business.

In its ruling, the tribunal upheld the expulsion of former Jubilee Party national deputy chairman David Murathe and Mr Kioni.

Suspended leaders

It also ruled that the convention held by the suspended leaders in May, which was attended by former president Uhuru Kenyatta, who was also suspended as party leader, was invalid.

Uhuru Kenyatta leads Jubilee Party NDC

Nominated MP Sabina Chege was appointed by the party as acting leader ahead of the election.

"It is hereby ordered that pending the hearing and determination of the motion and application filed herein between the parties, an interim injunction is hereby granted restraining all parties and/or their representatives jointly and severally from issuing any communication and/or making any public statement on behalf of the Jubilee Party," reads part of the PPDT's order in its ruling.

The Kega-led faction recently said it needed to pull out of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition, saying little was being done on the ground to strengthen the Jubilee Party.

He accused Mr Kioni of failing to adequately consult party members and taking decisions on his own.