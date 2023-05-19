Kanini Kega camp expels Murathe, Kioni from Jubilee

Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe and Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni have been expelled from the former ruling party, a rival faction has announced.

East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega told a press conference Friday morning that the party’s National Disciplinary Committee (TNDC) found the two officials guilty of gross misconduct and lack of respect for party organs.

The decision by the Kega camp comes barely two days before the now disputed National Delegates Convention (NDC) called by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Kenyatta’s camp has, however, insisted the NDC would proceed as planned, pointing at a vicious battle for the control of the party that Mr Kenyatta formed in the run up to the 2017 General Elections.

Mr Kega's team convened a NEC meeting this morning that resolved to adopt the findings of the disciplinary committee.

The NEC also announced that the NDC called by Mr Kenyatta stood suspended following a report by the party’s Internal Disputes Resolution Committee (IDRC).

“The NEC has adopted the TNDC findings and the same have been communicated to the affected parties. We have accordingly resolved to adopt the findings of the TNDC,” Mr Kega said.

He added, “The NEC has also received a report of the Internal Disputes Resolution Committee (IDRC) forwarding their ruling staying the special National Delegates Convention (SNDC) that had been convened for May 22, 2023 by Uhuru Kenyatta.”

Mr Murathe and Mr Kioni had been suspended from the party early in the year following a NEC meeting held by the Kega team in Nakuru.

They were subsequently dragged before the disciplinary committee. The two have in the past said they never appeared before the team. But the Kega side said they were represented by a lawyer.

The disciplinary committee has however spared Kagwe Gichohi, who had also been suspended alongside the duo.