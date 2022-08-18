Police probing Bomas fracas obtain CCTV footage

Police investigating the fracas that was witnessed at Bomas of Kenya which was the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) national tallying centre for presidential results have managed to collect CCTV footage that captured how things unfolded.

The National Police Service, in a statement on Thursday, August 17, 2022, said the CCTV files have already been collected and forwarded to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for further forensic analysis to aid in the investigations.

“The National Police Service, therefore, appeals to the public to volunteer in confidence information that will assist in investigations of the two incidents,” the statement read in part.

The statement was issued just hours after IEBC chairman Mr Wafula Chebukati condemned the incident saying that members of his staff were harassed because they decided to be objective and impartial when performing their duties at the national tallying centre.

He said currently they are being “intimidated and harassed through profiling or arbitrary arrests.”

“This has instilled fear within the staff, who are now unable to report to the office for duty. This harassment must stop forthwith,” Mr Chebukati charged.

He said that he was concerned about an incident which took place during the announcement of the presidential results where he and two other commissioners, Prof. Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu, and CEO Marjan H. Marjan were assaulted.

“We were physically attacked, assaulted, and injured by persons in the company of certain political leaders. We call for the arrest and prosecution of these assailants regardless of their political affiliation,” the chairman of the electoral agency said.

On the matter of the brutal murder of Mr Daniel Musyoka who was an IEBC returning officer for Embakasi East Constituency which was also condemned by Mr Chebukati, the police said that the investigations were at an advanced stage.

Mr Musyoka went missing on August 11 and his body was found on August 15 within Loitoktok in Kajiado County.

“DCI homicide detectives investigating the murder witnessed a post-mortem today (Thursday) and samples have been taken for further forensic analysis,” the statement further read.

A senior detective privy to the ongoing investigations on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, told Nation that already sleuths were trying to unmask the identity of the person who called the deceased while he was inside the tallying centre.

Equally, his colleagues who worked with him at the East Africa School of Aviation where the tallying of presidential election results from the Embakasi East constituency was being conducted are to record statements.