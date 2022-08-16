Timeline: Ten hours of uncertainty and confusion that led to the declaration of presidential results

9am Verification desks cleared from the auditorium of the Bomas of Kenya.

2pm Religious leaders, led by Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, arrive at Bomas and are ushered into the VIP lounge.

3pm Ruto arrives at Bomas

3:20pm Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka arrives at Bomas.

4:45pm A few diplomats are ushered into the room holding Wafula Chebukati, other commissioners and Ruto.

4:55pm The mood of the auditorium starts changing. Leaders from the Azimio coalition start walking out one by one.

5:25pm Mr Chebukati, alongside commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu and CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan, walk into the auditorium, ready to announce the results, but the other four commissioners are missing.

5:27pm As Mr Chebukati gets ready to announce the results, Azimio chief election agent Saitabao ole Kanchory, Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina and other Azimio leaders protest and chaos breaks out. Mr Chebukati leaves the auditorium.

5:38pm The other two presidential candidates, Waihiga Mwaure and George Wajackoyah, are seen moving out of the auditorium, together with their families, who had taken the front seats. They had arrived with heavily armed GSU officers who ring-fenced them as they were being escorted to the VIP lounge.

5:45pm Dr Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua walk into the auditorium.

5:56pm Mr Chebukati walks back into the auditorium amid heavy security. Archbishop Sapit says a prayer before Mr Chebukati starts his speech.