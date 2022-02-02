Peter Kagwanja joins race for Murang’a senate seat

Policy and Governance expert Prof Peter Kagwanja has officially joined National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi’s Democratic Party (DP) and announced his intention to vie for the Murang’a County senatorial seat.

Prof Kagwanja, who served as policy and governance adviser in the retired President Mwai Kibaki’s government, was welcomed into the party by DP officials led by National Chairman Mr Essau Kioni, Deputy Treasurer Veronica Waithera and Kangema parliamentary aspirant Julia Chege on Wednesday.

Prof Kagwanja, who was flanked by his son Charles Wahome, said his ambition is to share his view for a stable government and ensure the resources in the county benefit its people.

“It’s been a long journey as a scholar. I have done my service to this nation as a scholar, advising and working with leaders for the new constitution and very difficult transitions but I still continue to do so.”

National politics

“I’m committed to serve DP. I will go for Murang’a County senatorial seat on DP ticket but will stand guided by the leadership of DP on which direction they want to take in regards to national politics,’ Prof Kagwanja said.

“But as far as regional politics is concerned, I am firmly, reservedly and apologetically in DP,” he said.

Mr Kioni said DP will make a decision on whether to enter into a pre-election coalition with other parties ahead of the August 9 General Elections or go it alone.

“The party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) will make this decision. For now, our presidential candidate, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi is our candidate for the presidency,” the DP Chairman said.

Prof Kagwanja lamented that Murang’a County residents had suffered because of what he termed as uninformed choices at the ballot.

“We have suffered in that county because of uninformed choices that the people have made. I want to be a politician and an educator because democracy is about the right choices,” he said.

“I want to go to Murang’a and share what my view for a stable government can be,” he added.

He lamented that the high rate of jobless graduates hail from Murang’a, hence the need for his election to help bridge the gap.

Masters degrees

“The people of Murang’a already know what I have done for them. I have taken more than 35 students for their Masters degree studies abroad and will continue with this programme as we work on various investments to enhance employment of our people,” Prof Kagwanja said.

He went on: “I want to ensure that those who have made it and have a degree get jobs. I’ll have to shame my fellow investors from Murang’a because we are the people who are employing this nation. We are among the richest people in this country and have the greatest resources.”