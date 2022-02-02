Peter Kagwanja joins race for Murang’a senate seat

Peter Kagwanja

Democratic Party national chairman Esau Kioni (left) and national treasure Waithera Maina receive Prof Peter Kagwanja to the party at United Kenya Club on February 2,2022. Prof Kagwanja said he will be vying for the Murang'a Senatorial seat.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

Policy and Governance expert Prof Peter Kagwanja has officially joined National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi’s Democratic Party (DP) and announced his intention to vie for the Murang’a County senatorial seat.

