Paul Ongili, alias Babu Owino, king of drama and the bull of Embakasi East

Controversy and Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili, alias Babu Owino, are bedfellows.

If the brain of the former president of the Students Union of Nairobi University (Sonu) was to be opened, two things are likely to feature prominently: drama and controversy.

From hurling expletives, engaging in fist-fights, posing with an AK-47 and involvement at a nightclub shooting, the King of “tibim, riaaa and tialala” has been there and done that.

On Thursday, the first-term MP was at it again as he caused the National Assembly’s afternoon sitting to be adjourned prematurely after he refused to leave the chamber when he was kicked out by Speaker Justin Muturi.

The drama began when the lawmaker hurled some words towards the Speaker during the chaotic session where Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi wanted to present evidence to back a claim against Deputy President William Ruto.

Babu engaged Mr Muturi in a shouting match. Attempts by at least seven sergeants-at-arms to take him out of the chamber did not succeed as he stayed put with friendly lawmakers in support.

Defiant MP Babu Owino refuses to leave Parliament following Justin Muturi's ejection order

With Babu not in the mood to obey the order, a furious Speaker decided the proceedings of the House could not continue, adjourning the House in the process. However, the 32-year-old has had a knack for controversy. His university days were filled with constant student strikes and a litany of accusations of dirty tricks during Sonu elections.

In 2017, he announced his entry in Parliament controversially by swearing allegiance to his party leader Raila Odinga and not the Republic of Kenya.

Even after being stopped and made to repeat the entire oath, he still ended up sneaking the word “tibim” at the end.

As if that was not enough, two months later, a verbal exchange with Starehe MP Charles Njagua soon degenerated into a physical brawl in Parliament’s media centre. Reason? The MP had called President Uhuru Kenyatta a caretaker president following the nullification of the August 2017 poll.

While apologising for the scuffle later, he caused laughter after saying that he did not slap Mr Njagua; that it was the latter’s cheek that moved to his hand.

When he takes the microphone, everyone holds their breath as no one knows what will come out of his mortar mouth.

In September 2017, he insulted President Kenyatta while addressing a rally in Kawangware, leading to his arrest. While cooling his heels in a police cell, he was pictured drinking from a bottle of Johnny Walker whisky.

President Kenyatta last year admitted that were it not for the handshake, Babu would be throwing stones at him.

The strong defender of traditional brews who is a self-confessed former abuser of hard drugs, once admitting that there is no hard drug he has not used in his life.

In December last year, he hid nominated MP David Sankok’s crutches during debate on the Political Parties (amendment) Bill.

When Mr Sankok raised the alarm over his missing crutches and with Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi forced to halt the session for some minutes, Babu admitted to taking the crutches joking that “Mr Sankok do not need the legs (crutches) as at now”.