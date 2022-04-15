Day of drama as Gedi tables Ruto land-grabbing ‘evidence’ in Parliament

Proceedings of the National Assembly were yesterday prematurely adjourned after drama marred a session where Wajir Woman representative Fatuma Gedi had promised to table evidence of land-grabbing allegations against Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaker Justin Muturi adjourned the House after Embakasi East MP Babu Owino failed to heed to his directives to leave the chambers for gross misconduct.

It was not clear what Mr Owino told the Speaker that saw him ordered out of the chamber. Microphones of members not given the Speaker’s go-ahead to speak are usually muted, with only those present in the chamber able to hear what has been said.

It was after what looked like Mr Owino protesting an order to take his seat, with his hands raised in the air in protest, that a directive that the youthful legislator be kicked out was given.

The MP was defiant even after being surrounded by several parliamentary orderlies, who seemed to be engaging him in a discussion.

“What have you just said Hon Babu Owino? Can you get out of the chambers? Sergeant-at-arms, get him out of the chambers,” Speaker Muturi ordered.

However, Mr Owino, surrounded by some lawmakers, refused to move an inch and several orderlies were seen pleading with him.

In his ruling, Mr Muturi said the proceedings of the House could not continue.

“In the event of grave disorder arising in the House, the Speaker may adjourn the House forthwith or suspend any sitting for a period to be determined by him or her,” states Standing Order 112.

By the time the House adjourned, Ms Gedi had made reference to allegations that the DP grabbed land belonging to Lang’ata Primary School and a parcel of land in Trans Nzoia.

The Speaker was however yet to rule on the admissibility of the documents tabled by the Wajir woman representative.

Last week, Ms Gedi undertook to provide evidence to back her allegations that the DP is a land grabber and that Kenyans are not safe in his hands.

“Give me two days and I will provide details how DP Ruto has grabbed land in this country,” Ms Gedi told the House on Tuesday. Yesterday, Ms Gedi came with a briefcase that she said had all the evidence she needed.

“I have the evidence to prove that the Deputy President is a land-grabber and I want Kenyans to know the truth, Mr Speaker just give me time to table the evidence,” Ms Gedi said.

The charged afternoon session began when members allied to the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition called on the Speaker not to preside over the matter due to conflict of interest as he has already declared his support for the DP’s presidential bid.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo said Speaker Muturi had a personal relationship with the deputy President after he declared his support to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leader. Minority Whip Junet Mohammed expressed doubt that the Speaker would preside over the matter fairly.

“The issues raised in this House by Ms Gedi are serious. How are you going to balance those interests because you are a member of Kenya Kwanza Alliance?” Mr Mohamed posed.

However, Mr Muturi dismissed their concerns, saying, his political alignment will not affect his work in the House.

“I have no interest, no conflict on what was raised by Fatuma. I will continue to serve you for as long as you desire. I want to tell you to relax, Kenya is a multi-party democratic state. There is nothing that can divide this house that has not been there before. We will continue to follow our rules,” Mr Muturi said.

He also declared that he will not resign and could only be removed if MPs marshal the numbers to impeach him.

“If you feel that the Speaker is not sufficiently impartial... please look at the provisions of Article 106 of the Constitution,” he said.

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale said the Speaker has not committed any crime by belonging to Kenya Kwanza and dared those not happy with his move to bring an impeachment motion against him.