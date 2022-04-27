Othaya town gets a makeover ahead of Kibaki burial
Othaya town in Nyeri County is getting a facelift as preparations for the funeral of former president Mwai Kibaki hit top gear.
Top military personnel have been deployed to the town to coordinate with the central regional security committee.
The funeral slated for Saturday will be held at the Othaya Approved School grounds about five kilometres from the former president’s home.
Several government parastatals including Kenya Power and Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha), have been deployed to give the town a makeover.
Workers were seen re-carpeting roads around the town that is preparing to host dozens of VIPs on Saturday.
With the former president being accorded a state funeral, the central government is in charge of all arrangements with two committees tasked with the job.
Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho is heading the planning committee that will oversee the state funeral at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on Friday while Principal Administrative Secretary (PAS) in the Office of the President Kennedy Kihara is leading the Othaya team.
On Wednesday, the Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi conducted an early morning inspection of preparations at the grounds and the late Kibaki’s home at Munyage.
At the main grounds, two tents with a capacity of more than 15,000 have been put up in readiness for the service.
“We expect about 15,000 mourners to attend the funeral on Saturday and we have made arrangements for that. We expect mostly the Othaya constituents to attend that,” PAS Karanja said.
The Nyeri County Fire department has also been deployed to assist with cleaning the home which remains cordoned off to the public.