Othaya town gets a makeover ahead of Kibaki burial

Othaya town in Nyeri County is getting a facelift as preparations for the funeral of former president Mwai Kibaki hit top gear.

Top military personnel have been deployed to the town to coordinate with the central regional security committee.

Principal Administrative Secretary in Office of the President Kennedy Kihara addresses journalists at Othaya Approved School ground where the burial ceremony will be held. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

The funeral slated for Saturday will be held at the Othaya Approved School grounds about five kilometres from the former president’s home.

Several government parastatals including Kenya Power and Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha), have been deployed to give the town a makeover.

Jet fighters practise flypast drills over Othaya town ahead of the late former President Mwai Kibaki's burial on Saturday. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Workers were seen re-carpeting roads around the town that is preparing to host dozens of VIPs on Saturday.

Preparations underway at the Othaya Approved School grounds in Othaya town on April 27, 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

With the former president being accorded a state funeral, the central government is in charge of all arrangements with two committees tasked with the job.

Workers clean up Kanyange area where the home of the late former President Mwai Kibaki is located. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho is heading the planning committee that will oversee the state funeral at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi on Friday while Principal Administrative Secretary (PAS) in the Office of the President Kennedy Kihara is leading the Othaya team.

Students of Kenya Medical Training College, Othaya help in cleaning up Othaya town ahead of the burial. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

On Wednesday, the Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi conducted an early morning inspection of preparations at the grounds and the late Kibaki’s home at Munyage.

At the main grounds, two tents with a capacity of more than 15,000 have been put up in readiness for the service.

Security officers at the Othaya Boys High School where dignitaries and senior government officials were landing as preparations for the funeral of former President Mwai Kibaki got underway. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

“We expect about 15,000 mourners to attend the funeral on Saturday and we have made arrangements for that. We expect mostly the Othaya constituents to attend that,” PAS Karanja said.

A military helicopter lands at Othaya Boys High School in Nyeri county on April 27, 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group