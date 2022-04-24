Uhuru to receive Mwai Kibaki’s body at Parliament

President Uhuru Kenyatta will this morning lead the nation in paying last respects to former President Mwai Kibaki, whose body will lie in state in Parliament for three days.

The casket bearing the former president’s remains will leave Lee Funeral home draped in a Kenyan flag and escorted by members of his family at around 7am.

It will then make its way to Parliament buildings through Valley Road, Kenyatta Avenue and Parliament Way.

Related Kibaki to be accorded full military honours News

A military Guard of Honour will be mounted to guide the procession into Parliament buildings where President Kenyatta, accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, state officials and members of the diplomatic corps will receive the casket around 10am.

The cortege will be led by Brigadier Jeff Nyagah, the commander of the 9th Kenya Defence Forces contingent to Somalia, which was the last to work under the African Union Mission in Somalia before its transition to African Union Transition Mission in Somalia.

Military officials

Yesterday, military officials spent their time at Parliament buildings rehearsing for what will kick off a three-day viewing exercise that will be open to the public tomorrow and on Wednesday.

Nairobi Traffic Boss Joshua Omukata told the Nation that the roads will not be closed as the event kicks off but there may be traffic disruptions on sections leading to Parliament.

“We will have more deployment to ensure smooth flow of traffic, but movement will be restricted around Parliament buildings where VIPs are expected,” Mr Omukata said.

The National State Funeral Steering Committee said Kenyans will be allowed to view President Kibaki’s body tomorrow and Wednesday between 9am and 5pm.

President Kibaki will be accorded the same honours as late President Daniel Moi in February 2020. However, unlike with President Moi, where the public was allowed to view the body for three consecutive days, this will only be for two days.

Guarded by four colonels in their ceremonial red tunics and swords, the late President Moi’s body lay openly in Parliament on a cushioned table covered in a green-fringed cloth.

He was dressed in brown shoes, a plain navy blue suit, marching tie and a red boutonniere, just as he matched his suits during his 24-year rule.

National flags

Two folded national flags were placed diagonally against the bier. One flag stood on the left edge, next to his foot, while the other flag was on the right edge, next to his shoulder.

A soldier stood at each corner of the bier, heads bowed, swords inverted and their backs towards the body.

On the left of his imposing body, a black bible, a hymn book and his trade mark sceptre were neatly placed on one side of a chair similar to the official chairs used by VIPs during public events.

On the other side of the chair against the wall lay his bust and some military boots, perhaps the kind he wore during his time as the commander-in-chief.

For President Kibaki, after the body viewing, the military will on Friday lead a gun carriage and President Kibaki state funeral procession from State House to Nyayo National Stadium where an interdenominational state memorial service will take place.

Here, President Kenyatta will lead the country in paying tribute to his predecessor.

The day, April 29, has been declared a public holiday to allow all Kenyans to participate in the event that will be streamed live by the national broadcaster and radio stations.

A 19-gun salute will be fired as his remains are lowered into the grave at his Othaya home on Saturday.

President Kibaki died on Friday last week at the age of 90.

His successor, President Kenyatta, described the death as an immeasurable loss to the country owing to his service to the country, including the legacy projects he achieved during his two-term presidency.

“His dedication and love for our country undoubtedly honours Kenya, East Africa and the world. He leaves behind a more united and prosperous Kenya and a template for servant leadership, which we must continue to nurture and improve for generations to come.