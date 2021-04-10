Oparanya: Raila knew about my Mara meeting with Ruto

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya (second right) greets his Kisumu counterpart Anyang’ Nyong’o at the Wilson Airport on April 9, 2021. With them is Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho (right) and Siaya Senator James Orengo.


Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
By  Justus Wanga  &  Ibrahim Oruko

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya yesterday said ODM leader Raila Odinga was aware of his Maasai Mara meeting with Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday, in what could potentially rock the handshake deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

