Wycliffe Oparanya hosted by Raila Odinga day after he met DP Ruto

Eugene Wamalwa, Raila Odinga, Wycliffe Oparanya

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, ODM leader Raila Odinga and deputy leader Wycliffe Oparanya, who is the governor of Kakamega County, during their meeting at Mr Odinga home in Karen, Nairobi, on April 9, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • DP Ruto and his troops have recently toned down their attacks on the ODM leader, with their allies openly saying they could be secretly crafting an alliance.

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Friday hosted his deputy Wycliffe Oparanya at his Karen home in Nairobi, barely 48 hours after the Kakamega governor held a meeting with Deputy President William Ruto.

