President Uhuru Kenyatta
Courtesy PSCU

Politics

Prime

OKA ‘cedes ground on Raila’s 2022 bid’

By  Justus Ochieng'

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday inched closer to brokering a truce between Raila Odinga and One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals, with the latter reportedly giving a conditional nod to back the ODM leader’s presidential bid as they await tomorrow’s court ruling on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.