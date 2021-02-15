ODM set for grassroots elections

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses supporters after a Sunday service at the Covenant Church International in Narok town, on February 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • The party’s secretary-general, Edwin Sifuna, told the Nation yesterday that the polls will be held between March and April.

  • Membership registration and verification begins today for those either seeking to contest party positions or elect representatives.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will hold party grassroots elections next month as it seeks to strengthen its position ahead of next year’s General Election.

