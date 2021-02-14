ODM holds one-week membership recruitment drive

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has announced a one-week membership recruitment drive ahead of its grassroots elections in March and April.

In a notice for member registration and verification, released by the party’s National Elections Board (NEB) on Saturday, board chairperson Catherine Mumma says those interested in becoming members have seven days to do so.

They have between February 15 and 21 to get registered before they can participate in the party polls.

“The registration fee is Sh100 for ordinary members. Persons already registered as members are also requested to verify their status,” Mrs Mumma said.

“Take notice that only ODM members appearing in the membership register will be permitted to participate in the grassroots elections as aspirants and voters.

She asked all supporters and members to take the exercise seriously and adhere to the timeline.

The ODM National Executive Committee (NEC), chaired by party leader Raila Odinga, on Friday resolvedto embark on grassroots elections at the polling stations level, according to the party’s constitution.

NEB was directed to convene an urgent meeting to set the dates for the exercise.