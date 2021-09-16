ODM and Kingi party to sign coalition pact

Paa party

Officials of Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi's Pamoja African Alliance (Paa) registering new members in Mombasa. The party is headed for a coalition agreement with ODM.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi’s Pamoja African Alliance (Paa) party is headed for a coalition agreement with opposition leader Raila Odinga’s Orange democratic Movement (ODM) after the county chief turned down calls to join Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

