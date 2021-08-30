Stop wasting time on regional politics, Kilifi North MP tells Kingi

Owen Baya

Kilifi North MP Owen Baya (in red) addresses journalists at a past event. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Kilifi North MP Owen Baya has called on Governor Amason Kingi to stop concentrating on Coast regional politics and focus on national issues.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.