Nyong’o lauds Martha Karua for joining Raila’s Azimio

Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o has lauded Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua for joining Azimio la Umoja, noting that he was glad that the second liberation heroes were joining hands for a major electoral discourse.

Prof Nyong’o termed it as a momentous moment for all Kenyans, following Ms Karua’s move to work with her comrade in the struggle - ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“The seeds of the third liberation of our nation are currently falling on fertile soil as more and more second liberation veterans join forces in this national democratic and developmental movement,” Prof Nyong’o said on Thursday.

Ms Karua on Wednesday joined Mr Odinga’s Azimio after weeks of speculation on her next political move.

“I have been looking keenly and without any struggle. I have identified a critical mass of good people within the Azimio coalition and that is all that is needed,” she said at the Serena Hotel where Mr Odinga led other leaders to receive her.

Water conference

On Thursday, Prof Nyong’o regretted having missed the occasion to usher in Ms Karua, whom he described as a comrade in the struggle.

“I wish I could be there with all of you but I had to be away at this international water conference representing the 9th Africities Summit to be held in Kisumu on May 17-21 this year,” he said.

Prof Nyong’o disclosed that he first knew Ms Karua through his lawyer, Lilian Wanjira, during “the dark Nyayo years.”

“At the time, only a few lawyers were ready to come to Police Stations, CID offices and dingy buildings we were often confined in before being taken to Nyayo House or detention,” the Kisumu Governor said.

“We celebrate you Martha. Let us all support Raila Amollo Odinga to lead Azimio to victory in August to consummate our Third Liberation struggle for a dynamic, industrialised and emancipated national economy,” Prof Nyong’o said.

Liberation struggle

On Wednesday, Mr Odinga recalled how Ms Karua was instrumental in the second liberation struggle.

“I feel very proud this afternoon to receive Martha this side of the divide. I don’t think she had any other choice because the difference between this side and the other side (Deputy President William Ruto’s) is like day and night, black or white.

“Here there are some other people who may have been on the other side but have come here but more of the people who have been in the struggle are on this side,” the ODM leader said.

He hit out at DP Ruto’s camp, terming them “apologists to the revolution,” even as he showered Ms Karua with praises on her role in the second liberation.

“I don’t think there are any of them on the other side. That’s where you find people all the time defending the system – the ancient regime. The apologists for the revolution.