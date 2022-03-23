Martha Karua: Baba it is!

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua has joined the Azimio la Umoja coalition, ending weeks of speculation about the former Cabinet minister's political moves.

The coalition's presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Ms Karua held a meeting at the Serena Hotel, Nairobi, where the signing of the agreement took place.

"I am here to confirm that Narc Kenya is supporting Azimio. Without integrity in leadership all promises will amount to nothing," she said.

She added; "I have chosen to be with Raila without struggle. We've been in the trenches together and from today we shall be going out to popularise the Azimio la Umoja coalition and his 10 point agenda.

Mr Odinga's presidential campaign spokesperson, Prof Makau Mutua, and Narc Kenya Secretary-General Michael Orwa, told Nation that the two leaders had agreed to work together.

"We are glad that the Narc Kenya leader has finally agreed to join Azimio. We are awaiting the signing ceremony. She is a significant figure in this country's politics and we are proud to work with her," Prof Mutua told the Nation.

Narc Kenya members at Serena Hotel as they await their party leader Marth Karua announcment joining Azimio la Umoja. Photo credit: Jeff Angote I Nation Media Group

Mr Orwa said Narc Kenya's National Executive Committee (NEC) had sanctioned the joining of Azimio.

"We have now made a choice because it is the credentials of a presidential aspirant that matter," Mr Orwa told the Nation at the Serena Hotel.

Ms Karua’s party was not at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on March 12 when her former colleagues in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) formally joined Azimio, leading to speculation that she could be headed to Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

She later denied the allegations.