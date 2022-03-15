Karua: Me at Ruto's NDC? Never!

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has refuted claims that she will be attending the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Delegates Conference (NDC) today at the Moi International Sports Complex, in Kasarani.

Through a series of Tweets, Ms Karua called out several media houses and individuals over what she termed as 'fake news' linking her to Deputy's President William Ruto's party, and function.

On Monday, Tharaka-Nithi Senator Senator Kithure Kindiki gave an indication that Ms Karua might be attending the NDC, which is expected to endorse Dr Ruto presidential candidature.

Mr Kindiki said: “Tomorrow [today] will be a game-changing and historic day because the largest party in the country will unveil its presidential candidate, who is DP Ruto.”

“We expect leaders from our partner parties to be present as our guests because our party leader has been a guest in some of their events. We expect the leader of ANC party, Mr Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Wetang’ula, and the honourable Martha Karua of Narc Kenya. We expect other guests, but we will not tell you their names right now,” Mr Kindiki added.

However, Ms Karua has come out to refute the claims saying she won't be attending.

@citizentvkenya stop sensational reporting and tell viewers the truth that I am not attending @UDAParty NDC — Martha Karua SC (@MarthaKarua) March 14, 2022

Besides endorsing Dr Ruto as the party’s presidential aspirant, the NDC will decide on how UDA will formally work with parties that have backed his bid, effectively stamping a seal of approval for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Not true https://t.co/i8pukqvHqv — Martha Karua SC (@MarthaKarua) March 14, 2022