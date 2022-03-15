Karua: Me at Ruto's NDC? Never!

Martha Karua

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua. Her application to prosecute Jubilee Party agents and officials of IEBC was dismissed for lack of merit.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Allan Olingo

Nation Media Group

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has refuted claims that she will be attending the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National Delegates Conference (NDC) today at the Moi International Sports Complex, in Kasarani.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.