No need for Signal, WhatsApp when I'm in charge - President-elect Ruto

President-elect William Ruto has moved to reassure Kenyans of their freedoms when using telecommunications devices once he takes charge.

Seemingly alluding to spying by authorities, he promised Kenyans that his administration will not pry into their private communications.

"You can now go back to using your phone...you don't have to use WhatsApp, you don't have to use Signal," he said, referring to the popular messaging apps.

"I want to promise the people of Kenya that we are getting our democratic country back. Anyone can speak about anything to any person they want," he added.

Signal, an encrypted messaging app, allows you to send text, video and photos discreetly. It is widely considered a favourite for government officials and cyber experts who are worried about security of their communications.

Signal and WhatsApp use end-to-end encryption, which means that messages are encrypted in the app before being sent via your phone's mobile network and the internet.

Meeting Kenya Kwanza leaders

President-elect William Ruto during the meeting with Kenya Kwanza leaders at his official residence in Karen on August 17, 2022. Photo credit: Jeff Angote I Nation Media Group

Dr Ruto and deputy president-elect Rigathi Gachagua are meeting governors and their deputies, senators, MPs and Woman Representatives elected under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance in the just concluded General Election.

In the meeting, he announced that 10 newly elected independent MPs have joined his coalition.

"Out of the 12 independent MPs, 10 have joined the Kenya Kwanza coalition, he said.

Dr Ruto also said his administration will seek to amend parliamentary Standing Orders to have Cabinet Secretaries respond to questions on the floor of the House.

"We will soon be making our public policy pronouncement on how we will govern the country after the end of the transition process. We will forward the names of our people to the transition committee," he said.

