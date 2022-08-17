Ruto calls first meeting of elected Kenya Kwanza leaders

President-elect William Ruto and deputy president-elect Rigathi Gachagua are this morning (Wednesday) meeting leaders elected under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance in the just concluded General Election.

Dr Ruto will meet governors and their deputies, senators, Members of the National Assembly and Woman Representatives.

“The President-elect and his deputy hereby invite the following categories of newly elected leaders to the first caucus of leaders elected to serve at the Senate, the National Assembly and all elected Governors. This caucus will be convened at the Deputy President’s residence on Wednesday 17, August 2022 at 9am,” a statement sent to media houses and signed by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Veronica Maina, said.

The meeting by the Kenya Kwanza team, will coincide with a similar one by the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Mr Odinga had addressed a similar meeting on Tuesday, where he rejected the results declaring Dr Ruto as president-elect.

According to Ms Maina, Dr Ruto and Mr Gachagua will later meet elected Members of the County Assembly under Kenya Kwanza in the regions where they have been voted in.

DP Ruto was on Monday, August 15, 2022, declared the winner of the presidential elections by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati after he garnered 7,176,141 votes against Azimio La Umoja coalition leader Raila Odinga who garnered 6,942,930 votes.

A similar meeting by the Azimio La Umoja camp was held over the weekend where the leaders said that they had won the presidency and were only waiting for the final announcement.

However, things changed a few minutes before Mr Chebukati read the final results after leaders led by Raila Odinga's national chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory claimed that the results had been manipulated.

The leaders accused Mr Chebukati of hiding from them the whole day yet they had a number of grievances they were looking forward to sharing with him.

In his victory speech later, DP Ruto said that he was willing to work with all the elected leaders despite their coalitions and affiliation for the next five years.

He also hailed the electoral commission as “heroes” after he was declared the winner saying that he was certain that the election was free and fair.

“There is no looking back now, we are looking to the future. We all need all hands on the deck to move forward,” he said.

He also extended an olive branch to Mr Odinga saying that he was looking forward to having a cup of tea with him.