No funding for Mt Kenya aspirants who don't campaign for Raila

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party will not finance aspirants in the Mt Kenya region who don’t declare Raila Odinga as their presidential candidate.

This was proposed by area Azimio bigwigs and endorsed by Mr Odinga when he met Murang'a aspirants on Wednesday at Thika Greens hotel.

The warning came as aspirants appeared to have boycotted associating themselves with the Odinga presidential pitch, preferring to package themselves as Jubilee Party aspirants.

"We want foot soldiers who are brave and optimistic. In Mt Kenya we know it might be tougher than in other areas. But keep the faith and remain committed to the cause. We have other fronts that are performing very well in this war and I guarantee you that we are winning," Mr Odinga said.

He said he knows the foot soldiers require 'guns and bullets' (financing) so as to face the battle.

"Those who have shown commitment will get lots of ammo from me. Do not have any doubts about that. I have since directed that we get ward, constituency and county campaign committees and sync them with the presidential campaign secretariat that has former Jubilee Party secretary-general Raphael Tuju as the executive director," he said.

Mr Odinga was responding to concerns raised by Gatanga MP Nduati Ngugi, who said "we have run out of ammunition and that is why we appear to have taken cover to a point we are said to be retreating".

Mr Ngugi said "we are doing an audit check on our loyal foot soldiers so that we do not end up arming an enemy that might have infiltrated us..."

He said "it will be very critical that all aspirants who are contesting under the Azimio ticket offer evidence that they are committed to our cause and this is through making available campaign materials that prominently have the Odinga presidential bid as our commitment".

He said billboards and posters with Mr Odinga as the candidate of choice must start coming up in the Mt Kenya region.

Mr Ngugi's remarks were ignited by Murang'a Woman Rep aspirant Evelyne Waithera, who had said she feared that aspirants needed “special assistance” to effectively campaign for Mr Odinga.

“A special Odinga campaign committee should be on the ground to help us since it will be tough to seek individual votes as well as campaign for him. We want a team that will do the hard digging as we aspirants follow in farrowing...it's a hard job," she said.

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth said the region has a tough job ensuring it is locked to the advantage of Mr Odinga.

"But you need not worry about the competition that we are facing in Mt Kenya. We are campaigning against a wing that is super in spreading propaganda, lies and abuse to our leaders and government. Ours is to undo that and present Mr Odinga as the panacea for that deception," he said.

Mr Kenneth added that he had volunteered to physically, financially and morally partner with loyal aspirants who will prove commitment to the Odinga presidency on the campaign trail.

He said this is his “local arrangement” and he will spend for the Odinga presidential bid. He urged aspirants to unite and release a schedule of campaign rallies before he can join them.

Mr Kenneth added that he would proceed with the journey he started in 2019 of networking with Mr Odinga’s men in pursuit of the presidency.

"I have been bringing together elders from our side with those from Mr Odinga's backyard. We have been planning with the President on how to actualise the Odinga presidency. We are now at that critical final kick where it all matters about loyalty and commitment," he said.

Mr Kenneth is among several Mt Kenya politicians eyeing the running mate position in the Odinga ticket. Others are Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua, Agriculture CS Peter Munya and governors Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru) and Ndiritu Múríithi (Laikipia).

Mr Odinga said if all goes according to plan, he seeks a super majority in the National Assembly, the Senate and county assemblies.

"To seamlessly push the government agenda, we need to paint all houses with Azimio colours. When I am working at State House, I should be guaranteed numbers to push through our collective promise to the people,” he said.

“We have to really work hard for those numbers and one way of doing so is to be fully committed to my campaigns in your areas."