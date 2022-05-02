Raila Odinga: I will beat William Ruto in August 9 elections

The Azimio One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga has exuded confidence of beating Kenya Kwanza Alliance flagbearer William Ruto in the August 9 General Election.

Mr Odinga, who took his campaigns to Kirinyaga County on Monday, however, stressed that the presidential election was tough.

Speaking to Azimio One Kenya Coalition candidates at Kutus Sifa Gardens on Monday, Mr Odinga said that they had put in place good campaign strategies to beat Dr Ruto in the August General Election.

"This is a war that requires sophisticated political weapons, we must be well equipped to triumph," said Mr Odinga.

Mr Odinga, who was accompanied by Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, warned that Kenyans will suffer should Kenya Kwanza Alliance take over the country's leadership.

"If our rivals are allowed to get into power, Kenyans will continue languishing in poverty, we must team up and vote for Azimio coalition," he said.

He said Azimio-OKA Coalition party will set up campaign committees from the county to ward levels.

"We shall have campaign committees from the county, constituency and the ward. The county committee will work closely with the Azimio One Kenya Coalition Campaign Centre in Nairobi," Mr Odinga said.

The former prime minister said if his ten-point agenda is implemented, Kenya's lost glory will be restored.

Ms Karua said Mr Odinga was competent enough to eradicate corruption and asked Kenyans to vote for him.

"Kenyans should vote for a leadership of integrity," she said.

She described Mr Odinga as a selfless leader who sacrificed for the betterment of the country.

"Mr Odinga shook hands with the late President Mwai Kibaki and President Uhuru Kenyatta for the sake of peace. He is incorruptible and he can take the country forward," she said.

She warned Kenyans against voting for bad leaders.

"If you entrust your resources to ‘hyenas’ you will cry," she warned.

Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi said Mount Kenya people owe Mr Odinga a debt which they should pay.

"Mr Odinga campaigned for Mr Kibaki and he won. We should also reciprocate by electing him as Kenya’s fifth president," said Mr Muriithi, who is Azimio campaign board chairman.

The coalition executive director Raphael Tuju accused some Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders of plundering the economy and had no business to lead. Earlier, Kirinyaga leaders pleaded with Mr Odinga to pick Ms Karua as his running mate.