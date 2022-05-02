Azimio team to start Raila Odinga running mate interviews Wednesday

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party selection panel will start to interview individuals touted as possible running mates of presidential hopeful Raila Odinga from Wednesday.

This comes as Wiper Party rejected a panel formed to interview potential running mates, adding a twist to the running mate dilemma in the outfit.

In a press release sent to the newsrooms yesterday, the secretary to the running mate selection panel Elizabeth Meyo said process of vetting and eventual selection of candidates had commenced with the former Prime Minister pay keen attention to the exercise.

“[Mr] Odinga is giving this process the seriousness it deserves. All the eminent Kenyans being considered for this important position of service to Kenyans will be meeting the selection panel on various days between May 4 and 10. We pray that God grants grace, wisdom and God's guidance in this important and consequential process," Ms Meyo said.

The seven-member panel comprises of Ms Meyo, Bishop Peter Njenga, Archbishop (Rtd) Zaccheus Okoth, Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, Narc Kenya Secretary General Michael Orwa, former Cabinet Minister Noah Wekesa, Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya Organising Secretary Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa and Ms Beatrice Askul Moe from Turkana County.

The panel has now outlined the qualifications which the persons have to meet, including fidelity to the constitution, personal integrity in public and private life, objectivity and impartiality in decision making and in ensuring that decisions are not influenced by nepotism, favouritism, other improper motives or corrupt practices.

The person must also show selfless service based solely on the public trust, demonstrated by honesty in the execution of public duties and the declaration of any personal interest that may conflict with public duties

With the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission having given presidential aspirants until May 16 to unveil their deputies, Ms Meyo said the team will conclude the process on May 10.

“Thereafter, the successful candidate shall be unveiled to the public by [Mr] Odinga,” she said.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Kieni MP Kanini Kega are some of the people seen as possible nominees.

The vetting process comes at a time when Mr Musyoka and his allies have agreed not to demand for the running mate slot while questioning the rationale of why he should appear before the panel.

“This issue of running mate is weighing me down and makes me want to just go home because I ask myself should I really be struggling for this?” Mr Musyoka told the Nation last week.

He added: “I worked with Mr Odinga in 2013 and 2017 and everybody knows the results. In 2013, the Supreme Court disagreed that we did not win but in 2017 the Court said that we indeed won. I can assure that a Raila-Kalonzo ticket is a sure bet.”

The Wiper team has refused to campaign for Mr Odinga until the running mate stalemate is resolved. Wiper officials yesterday said Mr Musyoka should not be subjected to interviews by a panel made of individuals “who are not his peers”.

They now want Mr Odinga to personally take charge of the process.

The party’s deputy chairman Victor Ogeto says the panel, which was unveiled on Wednesday, is not anchored in any law. He wants Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua, announced as one of the seven to sit in the panel, to resign.

“How do you interview the creator of an idea? Who should interview who? This initiative of the panel is not anchored in any election act or any law. This exercise is an excuse for the presidential candidate or his advisers to find reason to pass blame, hide ulterior motives or for the panel members to take credit for any eventuality. This is unacceptable to us as a party for a member of the National Executive Council to participate in a process we have not authorised,” Mr Ogeto said.

“We wish [Mr] Odinga to be guided by his conscience and pick a candidate who will sincerely help him run the country faithfully as the President remains a symbol of national unity,” he said.