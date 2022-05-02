Martha Karua: Ruto is corruptly receiving pay for work not done

Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua has accused Deputy President William Ruto of corruption, saying he was receiving pay for work he long stopped doing. This, Ms Karua said, was another form of corruption that should be stopped.

“As a leader, if you receive pay and you are not working for the people, you are corruptly receiving money for work not done,” Ms Karua said at her party offices in Nairobi, without mentioning the DP’s name.

There has been pressure on the DP to resign because he is propagating the ideologies of a party that did not sponsor him to office. Dr Ruto is now the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader, after quitting the Jubilee Party. President Uhuru Kenyatta had on Sunday castigated his deputy for being an absentee principal assistant.

“Instead of helping me end the situation, you are all over in the market places inciting people to ask me about the situation. And then you call yourself a big leader, I don’t know what big number, in this country. Why didn’t you then resign and leave me to search for a person who could help me?” the President posed.

“Time has come for us to tell ourselves the truth.”

Deputy President William Ruto. The DP is dangling goodies to UDA party nomination losers to avert fallouts in his Rift Valley backyard and Mt Kenya. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

And according to Ms Karua, Dr Ruto, who admitted that there has not been a Cabinet meeting for the last two years, was earning a salary that he should not.

The DP cannot be fired from office, and can only be removed through impeachment motion, which requires two-thirds of members of the National Assembly and the Senate to pass.

Speaking when she issued nomination certificates to Narc-Kenya aspirants, Ms Karua advised party members to work for the people, always mindful of their needs.

“We need to manage more than financial resources, but also our human resources. If you are seeking to be a human resource as a leader, so give a hundred percent to the people for the job you are seeking and when people give you money, let us give them service. We need to make our nation strong and institutions which are made by people,” Ms Karua said.

Ms Karua has said the Azimio coalition will conduct surveys to determine who will face their competitors in the DP’s Kenya Kwanza camp.

“Because we want to win against our competitors, a time will come, maybe in a month or so, a survey will be done to show who are the leading candidate,” Ms Karua said.

She asked Narc-Kenya members to give it their all, saying the only way they will be on top of the survey is to engage the people, asking for votes.

“You will save yourself by your own industry so that if we [carry out] that survey, you will be the leading candidate, which will help us to protect you,” she said.

But she said no decision on any seat will be made without the input of the candidates chosen in the different Azimio parties.