Narc Kenya won't join a coalition party, Martha Karua says

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua has ruled out the possibility of joining a coalition party ahead of August 9 polls.

However, the Narc Kenya leader said she will continue working with leaders of other parties. She declared that she will be vying for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat on Narc Kenya ticket.

"I'm not merging with other coalition parties but I will go ahead to work with other parties while still in Narc Kenya," she said.

Ms Karua said Kenya is a multiparty democracy and no one should encourage the dissolution political formations.

"Many parties are good in a democratic country. Because of many parties, we were able to defeat the Building Bridges Initiative," she said.

Speaking on Thursday at Kamuthanga and Kianjege villages in Kirinyaga, Ms Karua dismissed as propaganda that she was seeking to be a running mate of one of the presidential candidates.

"My ambition is to become the governor of Kirinyaga and there will be no retreat," she added.

She exuded confidence of unseating the incumbent Anne Waiguru who has since defected to Deputy President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance from Jubilee.

She said the residents were suffering due to lack of drugs and adequate medical facilities in hospitals. She promised to reform the health sector.

Ms Karua criticised Governor Waiguru's administration for failing to reinstate health workers who were sacked in 2020 over alleged misconduct.