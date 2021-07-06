Justin Muturi
Muturi: Uhuru warning can’t stop my presidential bid

By  Samwel Owino

  • National Assembly Speaker says leaders should be elected based on their policies and programmes.
  • The Speaker did not rule out working with DP Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga or ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi,

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has stated that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s declaration that it’s time for other communities outside Mt Kenya region to lead the country will not stop his presidential ambition.

