Muturi: Uhuru warning can’t stop my presidential bid

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has stated that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s declaration that it’s time for other communities outside Mt Kenya region to lead the country will not stop his presidential ambition.

Mr Muturi said a person’s development agenda, and not where they come from, should determine their suitability to run for President. In an exclusive interview with the Nation, Mr Muturi said the President, just like any other Kenyan, has the right to make a political statement or choose whom to support.

“It should never worry anybody where they come from. That should never be the reason they are going for the top seat. When going for any competition, you put your best foot forward, never mind about the galaxy of competitors,” Mr Muturi added.

The Speaker said leaders should be elected based on their policies and programmes.

“I will roll out programmes that resonate with the people so that they elect me based on what I can do rather than on where I come from,” the Speaker added.

During the burial of Mr Mudavadi’s mother in January this year, President Uhuru Kenyatta hinted at the possibility of backing his successor from outside the Kikuyu and Kalenjin communities at the next General Election.

While expressing his anger at the “dynasty” versus “hustler” narrative, Mr Kenyatta said he might be pushed into working on a counter-narrative that two communities have led the country since independence and should give way to others.

“If that is your argument I can also stand and say there are two communities that have ruled this nation, maybe it is time to give a chance to the other tribes to lead,” President Kenyatta said then.

“The President cannot be limited on how to express his political views. It would be wrong to gag the President,” Mr Muturi said.

“That is one political statement he made, after that he has also told Nasa leaders to unite. So you cannot fault the President for making his political statement,” Mr Muturi added.

Meet-the-people tour

As the political alignments and realignments continue to take shape just 13 months to the 2022 General Election, Mr Muturi said in the fullness of time, he will also get into one.

The Speaker did not rule out working with Deputy President William Ruto, Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga or Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, saying he has worked with all of them and he enjoys a cordial relationship with them.

“As we move around, if reality dictates that you reach out to others with whom you have commonality of ideas and vision, then you reach out to them if they are willing. You don’t shut out anybody from working with you,” Mr Muturi said.

On whether he is the compromise handshake candidate, Mr Muturi said he will not make any hasty decision of jumping into a political alliance unless he knows exactly what is on the table.

“All manner of ideas can be floated, but after that, I must sit with the team and check what is good for Mt Kenya region and the country. I don’t rule out anything but it is always fair to look at what is on the table. Once we have it, we will first check whether it makes sense then make a decision,” Mr Muturi said.

Mr Muturi has dismissed political pundits who have labelled him someone’s project and that he is not serious about his presidential bid.

“I’m not part of any alliance or team. I’m still consulting at the regional level about their expectations and fears and how best to articulate their issues at the national level.

“I can assure you that Justin Muturi is his own project, I am my own man so far supported by Mt Kenya region to take the mantle of the region,” Mr Muturi said.

The Speaker said he intends to use his good rapport with MPs to reach out to the electorates to support his presidential bid.

He will go on a meet-the-people tour from next month, when he is scheduled to visit Uriri in Migori County, then Ugenya in Siaya County, Luanda in Vihiga, before winding up in Gilgil, Nakuru County.