I won’t take sides in Kenyan elections, says Museveni

William Ruto and Yoweri Museveni

Deputy President William Ruto (left) with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni. The Ugandan leader has said that he is not taking sides in the Kenya's presidential election to be held in August.

Photo credit: File | DPPS
monitor

By  Monitor

Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has said he will not take sides in the Kenyan presidential election scheduled for August 9, dispelling claims and rumours that Uganda and the ruling National Resistance Movement Party (NRM) support Deputy President William Ruto who is seeking to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.