Museveni connection and the fall of Kenya’s fifth VP, Josephat Karanja

By  John Kamau

What you need to know:

  • Josephat Karanja was aggressive and, perhaps, politically naïve with a vision blurred by hubris.
  • One of the charges against Dr Karanja was that he had connections with Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni.


Once upon a time, President Daniel Arap Moi’s car developed mechanical problems near Gilgil. And as Moi, then Jomo Kenyatta’s vice-president, and his driver, struggled to fix the car, a diminutive Kenya Army technician surfaced from nowhere and offered to help.

