How the US scared off Idi Amin from bombing Nairobi after Entebbe raid

By  John Kamau

What you need to know:

  • Israel had used Nairobi as a base during the Entebbe raid and Idi Amin was furious with Kenya.
  • Jomo Kenyatta felt Uganda’s fighter jets could overwhelm Kenya’s ill-equipped air force. In the hour of need.

When US Navy aircraft carrier, USS Guam, sailed to the Kilindini harbour on Friday, December 10, 1976, the only thing Kenyans noticed was the formation spelling on its deck: “Kenya 76”.

