Kenyatta’s grave
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Why it is time to open Jomo’s grave to the public or shift it to Gatundu home

By  John Kamau

What you need to know:

  • A public maintained mausoleum has remained private and is only accessed by dignitaries.
  • The man who laid the foundation of the country has been left caged, guarded – and a presidential legacy is going to waste.

Today is the 43rd anniversary of the death of the founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta. And for the second year running, there will be no commemoration of his death which, for years, was marked with the ceremonial laying of the wreath at his mausoleum on Parliament grounds in Nairobi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.